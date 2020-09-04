Peoria is one step closer to getting a Carp fish processing, packaging plant

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — A Naperville-based man is hoping to get Asian carp out of the Illinois River and turn it into a commodity.

Brian Colgan, president of Colgan Carp Solutions, Inc, said for the past two years he’s been working with local and state officials and commercial fishermen to utilize Asian carp for the benefit of the area.

“I’ve been working with Asian carp strategies for the last 14 years and decided we can do more,” Colgan, said. “Something that we can sell and something that different markets want.”

He received support from Peoria’s zoning and planning commission Thursday after it approved his proposal for a Carp Fish Processing, Packaging, and Distribution facility to go before the city council.

Colgan said he was originally planning to have a plant in Havana but said it was easier to utilize an existing property in Peoria rather than build one in Havana.

“The state incentives changed,” Colgan said. “The time frames for building at the sites we were looking at just didn’t make sense for our growth and what we wanted to do.”

He said he’s currently leasing the located at 8606 N. Pioneer Road and hoping to buy it in January.

Colgan said he’s not looking at any specific location in the Illinois River to extract the fish as he’s willing to take fish from wherever fishermen want to fish. He said he’s also working with the state to establish an ice infrastructure to keep the fish cold and fresh during the process.

“We do want the fish on ice,” Colgan said. “We want it preserved, we don’t spoiled fish.”

Colgan said hopefully the facility will allow not only for growth within his company but also within the economy, bringing jobs to the area.

“If we’re going to be successful in keeping Asian carp from advancing, we have to figure out a way to control population right now in the Illinois River,” Colgan said. “Our company by creating these markets, and working with others in the area that want to do the same, can drive up demand and reduce the population in the Illinois River and hopefully create some jobs, economic opportunity and show that there’s a market-driven strategy for invasive species management.”

The proposal is scheduled to go before the city council Sept. 22nd.

