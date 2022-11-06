PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday.

The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture.

Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.

Kristen Reynolds is the president of the Ladies Membership of the Itoo Society. She said she is thrilled to be able to bring her Lebanese culture to the Peoria community.

“With the community support, it’s basically saying you guys are our family. Let us feed you, let us take care of you. You guys take care of us,” said Reynolds. “The community is so important to us here. Peoria has taken care of us. This is the 95th year that we’ve been able to do this. We are so thankful to our community, and we love having people here and walking into our home.”

Reynolds said the next Itoo event will be held in the summer of 2023.