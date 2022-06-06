PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Jaycees announced that it will be discontinuing its International Beer Festival Monday.

According to a press release from the Peoria Jaycees, the event is being discontinued due to the many challenges COVID-19 has brought to the Peoria Jaycees chapter.

The festival was previously an annual event and used to bring the community together while raising funds for the Peoria Jaycees.

The Peoria Jaycees are currently brainstorming new ideas, and look forward to partnering with other local organizations for future events.

More information about the Peoria Jaycees is available on their Facebook page and website.