PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A juvenile was arrested for fleeing a vehicle that had been marked stolen on Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Police Department press release, a stolen vehicle was detected by a License Plate Reader camera system.

Police responded to the area of McClure and Sheridan and the suspect fled the area on foot after officers approached the stolen vehicle. A 15-year-old entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle and fled southbound on Sheridan before coming to a stop.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled from officers and was apprehended later at Archer and Flora.

The juvenile was transported to the Peoria Police Department and was subsequently arrested for motor vehicle theft and resisting police.

The juvenile was also arrested for a robbery that occurred last year. They have been transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.