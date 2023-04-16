PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a juvenile who they said was responsible for a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said the juvenile is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 2400 block of N. North Street following two Shot Spotter alerts of six rounds and 16 rounds fired at the same location. No one was struck by the gunfire.

An investigation led police to identify a vehicle that the suspect fled the scene in. Later, officers found that vehicle and the juvenile suspect at a home in the 1500 block of Great Oak Road.

The juvenile was taken to the Peoria Police Department, interviewed, and subsequently arrested. They were then taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Those with any information on violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.