PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Celebrate the Christmas season with good German food, music, and festivities! Harmonie Concordia is sponsoring this year’s Peoria Kristkindlmarkt at Expo Gardens for two days on Saturday, November 18th from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 19th from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Learn more about how to enjoy the Old World Christmas Magic by visiting the Peoria German-American Central Society website.



