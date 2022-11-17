Join the Peoria German-American Central Society this weekend for a holiday celebration.

You can check out our interview with Jeff Pulfer to hear more about what you can expect at the Peoria Kristkindlmarkt.



That’s all happening at the Expo Gardens in Peoria. The event will run this Saturday, November 19th from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sunday, November 20th from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Admission is free!



You can learn more about the Peoria German-American Central Society and their upcoming events by visiting their website.

