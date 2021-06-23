Peoria Labor Day parade cancelled for the second year in a row

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – For the second year in a row, a holiday tradition won’t be happening in Peoria.

The West Central Illinois Labor Council announced the annual Labor Day parade has been canceled for 2021.

Tom McLaughlin, the president of the council, said the cancellation is due to a number of reasons. These include COVID-19 health risks, a lack of food vendors, and increased costs of using the riverfront property.

But, he’s hoping to bring the parade back next year.

“We think it’s a good thing for our members to be able to get together and celebrate the work that has been completed over the years, so we really do hope we can run it again in 2022,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin also encouraged the community to celebrate Labor Day on its own, despite the cancellation.