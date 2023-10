PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois American Water is informing Peoria drivers to be prepared for lane closures for water valve maintenance on Thursday, Oct. 5.

An Illinois American Water news release states the southbound right lane of Knoxville Avenue at West Clara Avenue will be closed, forcing traffic into the left lane.

Once repairs are complete, excavated areas will be restored.

It is unknown how long maintenance will take.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED