PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Purchasing a home in Peoria could be that much easier for those in need of financial assistance.

Wednesday, the City of Peoria’s Community Development Department launched the 2022 Down Payment Assistance Program, which will provide homebuyers within Qualifying Census Tracts (QCTs) down payment assistance.

This will be in the form of either $5,000 or, up to 10% of the purchase price of a single-family home purchase at or below $125,000 with a primary mortgage.

To qualify, the homebuyer must have a signed contract for the home, have an approved primary mortgage, and closing date. The homebuyer must agree to own and live in the home for at least two years following closing, and they may not owe any fees or fines to the city.

When an applicant is selected, the assistance payment will be sent directly to the closing company or the closing attorney.

Qualifying homes must be located within a Qualified Census Tract (QCT) as determined by the 2020 Census. To find those homes, click here then select “qualifying census tracts” from the dropdown menu under “neighborhoods” on the toolbar at the top of the page.

Applications will be accepted beginning at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 25. Applications will be accepted and reviewed until the funds are spent and can be found here.

For more information, contact the City of Peoria Land Bank at (309) 494-8600 or landbank@peoriagov.org.