PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday July 26, Peoria city council approved the creation of the Peoria Equity Accountability Program (PeAP), which will the creation of the first business certification for minority and women-owned businesses.

The goal is to provide a mechanism to increase the financial support of minority or women owned businesses.

Managing partner at AFE construction Monica Arbuckle is glad to have the city of Peoria backing her and her fellow business owners.

“It feels good to have the support of the city you know, we’ve had black chamber of commerce, the minority development center, they’ve all had these types of directors and directories but i think it has a bigger audience when you have the city supporting you,” said Arbuckle.

to certify, business owners will have to upload documents including a drivers license or state identification card and any business ownership documentation to the Equal Opportunity page on the City of Peoria Website.

Business owners are invited to the PeAP community launch event on August 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library on Lower Level 2.