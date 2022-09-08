PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 70-year reign filled with hardship, strength, and perseverance. The UK’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at 96 and the Peoria community is reacting.

“It’s a sad day, and it’s going to be massive in the UK the way that it will hit, and you have already seen that with the outpour of condolences from all over the world any leader you can ever imagine is wanting to pay respects,” said Dream Center Executive Director, Andy King.

For those who live in Britain and those who don’t, people around the world cherished the queen.

“She is a woman that boys and girls across the globe have been able to look up to, for me for my whole lifetime, being that she’s been on the throne for 70 years, she’s just been that steadfast figure of leadership for the whole world to look to,” said The Fox Pub owner, Courtney Rixner.

Peoria Dream Center Executive Director, Andy King, said he grew up in England and shared the memories of the great monarch.

“I remember growing up there would be street parties, we would shut down roads and all neighbors would come out and there would be food and music and even recently with the platinum jubilee the whole country pretty much for the whole weekend shut down,” said King.

King said her strength will continue to impact thousands even after her death.

“I was brought up in Coventry in England, which if you look at the history of Coventry during WWII it was blitzed, it was bombed. I remember her stories of what they had to do during that time, it wasn’t easy but the queen’s leadership through that brought the nation through that dark time, and it was a dark time,” said King.

Now the country will turn to King Charles III, he will have his formal coronation at a later date.