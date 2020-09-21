Peoria leaders remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In Peoria, local leaders remember Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and feel disappointment in the wake of her death.

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87.

The president of the Peoria chapter of the National Organization for Women, Nancy Long, said Ginsburg wanted to live until the next president took office.

“I would like to see them hold on until there’s, at least we know where we’re going with the next presidential four years and that would influence the strategy for other appointments as they come,” said Long.

She said Justice Ginsburg’s career and work advanced the country as a whole towards equality for women, people with disabilities, and minorities. Long said in the wake of her death, she’s looking towards who could fill empty the Supreme Court seat and when it could happen.

“It’s clearly a matter of politics. We don’t know if we can win in January, but we know we can win it now because we outnumber the opposition,” said Long.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid remembered Justice Ginsburg fondly in a statement to WMBD.

“She was a pioneer and an inspiration to many of us including the young women that she inspired to enter the legal field,” said Shadid.

“We honor her legacy by recognizing her contributions to this country and by having cordial dialogue with each other.”

