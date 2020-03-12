Peoria leaders say event changes after coronavirus concerns were made with the community in mind

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Coronavirus concerns are restricting, postponing, and canceling events in Peoria after discussions with state and local health officials.

“We’re looking at some of the new guidance from the CDC and really making sure that the city has its business continuity plans in place so that we can continue to provide services to the public and ensuring the safety of not only our first responders but their families. And making sure that our city as a whole, the city employees, are working towards mitigating any spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich.

Illinois High School Association March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day festivities and other events have been affected.

“A lot of the major sporting institutions, the NCAA, the NBA, even the NHL, are starting to revisit and rethink large scale public events at this time and we took a lot of that into our calculus. Looking at what other large cities are doing about their St. Patrick’s day parades made us really rethink what we needed to do,” said Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich.

Thursday morning, the IHSA announced it would restrict each team to 60 fans. Many of the other events planned for the weekend, including the fan experience, have been canceled.

The St. Patrick Society of Peoria also announced it is postponing Tuesday’s parade.

The CDC and other health officials encourage the cancellation of large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re pretty sure that it’s going to be here but we wanted to do as much as we could to eliminate that opportunity for a big spike here in Peoria,” said Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis.

Local leaders say the changes were made for the safety of the community.

“The community derives a lot of revenue off these types of events, but at the end of the day if we didn’t make these decisions, the potential cost to our community would far outweigh the revenues that we would see and I think it was the right decision,” said Mayor Ardis.