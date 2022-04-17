PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are sending out a warning to pet owners and spreading awareness of stray animals, following a recent dog bite injury.

First district councilwoman, Denise Jackson, said pet owners are responsible for the actions of the animals they care for.

“Pet owners should be aware that animals are not permitted to run loose,” said Jackson.

She reminds the public that there are consequences for letting dogs off their leashes.

“You can get in trouble because if your animal hurts someone or, as in the case of my coworker, kills another animal, typically the dog can be put to sleep,” said Jackson.

She said other repercussions can include citations from the city.

James Hinchee, the president of the Uplands Residential Association, said someone recently got hurt in his neighborhood when a loose pit bull bit a resident.

He said he has been hearing reports of more strays and abandoned animals in the city.

“We’ve seen reports in the media of people who picked up pets during the COVID-19 shutdown and well, two years later, perhaps they are a little more disenchanted with those pets,” said Hinchee.

Jackson said if you see an animal on the loose, say something.

“Pay attention to what kind of dog it is and call PAWS or the Peoria Humane Society immediately. They are very good about responding to that,” said Jackson.

She also said it’s up to the community to work together to help keep each other and pets safe.