PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are potential problems for Peoria Public Libraries. Unionized employees are still in contract negotiations with library administration.

AFSCME Local 3464, the union representing the librarians, has been negotiating with administration since November and the contract expired in December. The union conducted a survey prior to negotiations and found more than 90% of their library staff members are living paycheck to paycheck, almost 50% are rent insecure, about 40% work second jobs and about 20% are on government assistance.

There was a mediation sessions earlier this month. Anthony Walraven, President of Local 3464 said there was progress but there is still work to be done.

“We were able to close the gap and compromise on quite a few things. But unfortunately what we are not able to compromise on is the idea that our library system should not be predicated on its employees living in poverty. That should not be the business model of this library,” he said.

Walraven said a strike has not come up in conversations and they do not want one to happen.