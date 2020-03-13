Central Illinois libraries closing doors, Peoria making exceptions for early voting and election day

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Public Library is closing Monday through March 30 due to “growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic,”

Through the weekend all locations will be open during regular hours but people will only be allowed to get materials already on hold and ready for pick-up. Browsing and other check-outs will not be allowed.

The Main Library will be open for early voting Saturday between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday between noon and 3 p.m. The North Branch will remain a polling place for Tuesday’s Primary.

“We have had growing concerns based on the large numbers of public we see daily. Now, based on Gov. Pritzker’s decision to close all Illinois schools, we believe we should close as well. Our highest priority is to safeguard our staff and our community. This is a difficult decision, but I trust it’s the wisest one we can make right now. ” Randall Yelverton, Executive Director of Peoria Public Library

Library staff will be on hand this weekend to teach people how to better use digital services.

The Normal Public Library is closed for further notice. Staff says this includes on and off-site book drops. They’re asking customers hold onto items for the time being; due dates will be extended and no late fees will be charged.