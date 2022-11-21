PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break in downtown Peoria has yet to be resolved, meaning that the Peoria County Courthouse and the Peoria Public Library are closed Monday.

The courthouse will be closed all day, reopening on Tuesday. Its closure includes all court business in the 10th Judicial Circuit, and per a Peoria County press release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk will send affected parties a rescheduling notice via USPS.

The library is hoping to reopen at noon on Monday, but that is dependent on whether the water main break is fixed.

Updates for both locations will be available on the county website and the library’s website.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.