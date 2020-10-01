Peoria Lock & Dam reopens after months of maintenance

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Lock & Dam is now officially open.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday the lock & dam is now open for navigation, but may need additional 8-hour closures in the near future.
When the closures happen, they will be posted here.
The maintenance on the Peoria Lock & Dam began back in July. You can find our coverage here.
This was part of a nearly $200 million project along the Illinois River temporarily shutting down five locks & dams.
