Peoria looking for ‘hole-in-one’ shot to bring YouTube show to the area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grassroots fundraiser for Peoria and it’s surrounding areas aims to bring a YouTube golf show to town.

Golf buddies Scott Phegley, Kevin Jones, and Brian Draher used their love of Peoria area golf to new heights to participate in a fundraiser-style contest. If Peoria wins, it would have the video series “Strapped” visit the city to feature the best of its budget-friendly golf courses.

“I’ve sent $2,000 officially to No Laying Up,” said Phegley. “So anything right now that is on the leader board for No Laying Up above $2,000 is from people that donated directly to No Laying Up. So Peoria is getting a lot of donations coming from outside our local fundraiser.”

The winning city of the contest is awarded an episode of “Strapped” and also will keep 100 percent of donations raised for their charity of choice. According to Phegley, all money raised locally will support Junior Golf Programs in central Illinois. As of April 19, Peoria was in first place, beating out major cities like Boston, Detroit, and Chicago and golf destinations like Traverse City. The contest ends April 30.

“The efforts of these three friends is the perfect example of the pride our residents have in our region,” said J.D. Dalfonso, President/CEO of the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “People throughout the country might not think of Peoria as a unique golf destination to challenge their game, but we are going to change that perception. With dozens of courses available for play, you could go weeks without playing the same greens twice. Even though we are unable to play on our courses right now due to COVID-19 precautions, we know that the sport will be a big draw for residents and tourists alike when the restrictions are lifted,” said Dalfonso. “In fact, we expect to see a rise in play over the next few years as golf is a sport that lends itself well to social distancing during gameplay. This could be a really big win for our region if Peoria gets the opportunity to host the show.”

Locally, the raffle-style fundraiser designed by Phegley and his friends is giving away prizes from local golf courses and up to a $5,000 grand prize. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website at https://bringstrappedtopeoria.weebly.com/



About No Laying Up

No Laying Up is five golf “fanalysts” who host the sport’s leading podcast and produce some of golf’s most influential social media and digital content for a rapidly growing and highly engaged fanbase. This content portfolio includes three original golf travel franchises as well as on-site PGA & LPGA Tour coverage across the world. The group’s access to top PGA Tour players and entertaining content has engendered a passionate audience and made the brand one of the most relevant in golf. Above all, No Laying Up uses its resources to serve as the voice of the golf fan.

Latest Headlines