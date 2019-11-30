Peoria Made is urging everyone to live and stay in the River City

PEORIA, Ill. — The thanksgiving eating celebrations are over but the holiday weekends activities have just begun.

Peoria Made on Main Street opened its doors for the first time Friday. Tons of business leaders in healthcare, agriscience and innovation showed community members and their families what the River City has to offer.

The event functioned as a mini job fair but doubled as an education setting, to let you know that Peoria is changing, improving and is the place to be is​​​.

“You might have a preconception of what Peoria is,” said Brendt Baker with the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council. “We want to invite people back and really try to change the narrative about what they think about the area, and what it has to offer.”

Baker says the goal was to help convince people who were visiting family for the holidays, to make Peoria their home.

