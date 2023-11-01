PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Peoria Magazine hosted the 30th Annual 40 Leaders Under Forty recognition event. Dozens filled the Renaissance Coliseum at Bradley University to celebrate the 2023 class.

At the beginning of the program, organizers held a moment of silence in memory of former WTVP President and CEO Lesley Matuszak. WTVP took over Peoria Magazine in 2021.

The 40 leaders work in various industries including public affairs, nonprofits, government and higher education.

Carolina Huser, Visionary Society and Development Manager for the Peoria Riverfront Museum is among the 40 recipients for 2023. She said it feels great to be nominated and selected.

“I feel privileged and honor to be recognized on this list among all the past recipients as well,” she said. “I migrated from Panama about 13 years ago and now in making Peoria my home and having an impact in the community has been very exciting for me.”

To see the full list of recipients click here.