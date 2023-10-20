PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The fallout from the fiscal woes of Peoria’s public broadcasting company continued as Peoria Magazine announced Friday it would “pause” after publishing its November edition.

The magazine was taken over by WTVP-TV in 2021. Whether the magazine was self-sufficient or losing money has been an issue, a review of board minutes showed.

In an emailed statement, the TV station noted the past 30 days have been “very challenging.” That time frame has seen the death of former CEO and station manager Lesley Matuszak, increased scrutiny into the station’s finances, and layoffs of nine people.

“As a result, the difficult decision has been made to put Peoria Magazine on pause. November will mark the final issue for the foreseeable future. The PM Weekly email will also continue through the end of November,” the statement said.

An attempt to reach Andrew Rand, who chairs the board of directors for the TV station, was not immediately successful. A call to the magazine’s editor, Mike Bailey, also was not immediately successful.

The emailed statement said WTVP hoped subscribers would use their remaining balance as a donation.

“However, we will honor requests for refunds as well. Whatever your choice, please let us know by contacting our Development Department at Development@wtvp.org or 309.495.0547,” the statement said.

Questions have swirled on social media over the past few months regarding the station’s fiscal well-being. At a board meeting in early October, directors voted to slash the station’s operating budget by $1.5 million to the 2019 level of $3.5 million.

According to board meeting minutes, there were also issues regarding Peoria Magazine. Matuszak told board members at the Sept. 6 meeting that the magazine made $750,000, but Helen Barrick, the board’s treasurer, said it grossed $750,000.