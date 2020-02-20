Peoria makes top 10 list for best-behaved Uber riders in the country

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Uber riders in Peoria are among the best-behaved in the nation, according to a new report from Uber.
The popular ride-sharing company shared its Rider Report on Thursday, highlighting the highest-rated cities, countries, and more.
Peoria ranked ninth in the top 10 in the U.S., and is the only city in the Midwest on the list. Colorado Springs, Colo., Birmingham, Ala., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. were ranked the top three.
After each trip, riders and drivers have the opportunity to rate one another from 1 to 5 stars, based on their trip experience. A driver or rider’s overall rating is displayed as an average. For example, a highly-rated rider might have 4.9 stars and ratings are anonymous.
Neither riders nor drivers see individual ratings tied to a particular trip or person.
The full top 10 list of the highest-rated cities:
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Akron, Ohio
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Peoria, Illinois
- Pensacola, Florida
The U.S. ranked 16th on the top 20 list of best-behaved countries in the world. Croatia, Paraguay, and Germany rounded out the top three.
Uber also provided tips from drivers for getting higher ratings:
- Don’t be Late: Be ready for pick-up as soon as your driver arrives or give them a heads up if you’re running behind. And be sure the location you entered is actually where you’ll be!
- Avoid Slamming Doors: Remember most drivers are using their personal car, so treat it with care.
- Blasting Music: Requesting music is absolutely okay, just be sure to ask before turning the volume way up.
- Spilling Food & Drinks: It’s best to ask your driver if they’re comfortable with you bringing food or beverages along for the ride. If you make a mess, the driver has to clean up after you – so perhaps that greasy late-night pizza can wait.
- Safety First: Drivers want to make sure everyone in their car is safe, so squishing extra people into the car, or asking a driver to speed won’t snag you that five-star rating.