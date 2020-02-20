Peoria makes top 10 list for best-behaved Uber riders in the country

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 14: An Uber car waits for a client in Manhattan a day after it was announced that Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence as chief executive on June 14, 2017 in New York City. The move came after former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and his law firm, Covington & Burling, released 13 pages of recommendations compiled as part of an investigation of sexual harassment at the ride-hailing car service. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Uber riders in Peoria are among the best-behaved in the nation, according to a new report from Uber.

The popular ride-sharing company shared its Rider Report on Thursday, highlighting the highest-rated cities, countries, and more.

Peoria ranked ninth in the top 10 in the U.S., and is the only city in the Midwest on the list. Colorado Springs, Colo., Birmingham, Ala., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. were ranked the top three.

After each trip, riders and drivers have the opportunity to rate one another from 1 to 5 stars, based on their trip experience. A driver or rider’s overall rating is displayed as an average. For example, a highly-rated rider might have 4.9 stars and ratings are anonymous.

Neither riders nor drivers see individual ratings tied to a particular trip or person.

The full top 10 list of the highest-rated cities:

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Birmingham, Alabama

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Akron, Ohio

Columbia, South Carolina

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Peoria, Illinois

Pensacola, Florida

The U.S. ranked 16th on the top 20 list of best-behaved countries in the world. Croatia, Paraguay, and Germany rounded out the top three.

Uber also provided tips from drivers for getting higher ratings: