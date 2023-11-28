PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County jury on Tuesday took about 30 minutes before finding a Central Peoria man not guilty of a weapons charge stemming from his January arrest after a traffic stop.

Ramon Blevins, 18, had been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the Jan. 26, 2023, traffic stop in the 1200 block of East McClure Avenue. Had he been convicted, he could have faced up to three years in prison.

Two others were arrested at the same time. Breon K. Smith, 19, was booked on several traffic offenses and was later convicted of speeding and criminal damage to property.

The third person, a juvenile, was allegedly caught with a handgun. The status of his case isn’t known as juvenile court records are sealed to the general public.

According to Peoria police, officers took all three into custody and while searching the car, officers found a handgun on the floor in the rear of the car, said Blevins’ attorney Sharbel Rantisi.

At issue was whether Blevins had possession of the gun or control to merit the charges. Rantisi argued to the jury that prosecutors hadn’t proven their case as there were two people in the back seat and the gun was on the floor.