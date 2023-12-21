PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old Peoria man was found not guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday, a month after his bench trial in Peoria County Circuit Court.

Keon Patterson had been accused in connection with the Sept. 5, 2020, fatal shooting of 21-year-old Terrence Dunigan, Jr., after a dice game in the 3300 block of West Woodhill Lane.

Chief Peoria County Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman issued her ruling almost a month after she heard three days of testimony in late November.

Patterson was accused along with 20-year-old Mikeal Reed and 22-year-old Tayla Zolicoffer for Dunigan’s death. He was doing well at the dice game and targeted for a robbery. He was shot in the side and likely died instantly, according to court records.

Reed has since been convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Zolicoffer’s case is set for a plea hearing on Jan. 11, 2024, according to court records.