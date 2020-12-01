Peoria man air lifted after crash, facing DUI charges

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Peoria county overnight.
The wreck happened on I- 74 eastbound at milepost 77 just after 12:30 this morning.
According to Illinois state police, 55-year-old Steve Havy was driving when he somehow veered off the road, hit a guardrail, and the car flipped on its top.
Havy was airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries but is now facing charges including DUI and not having a valid driver’s license.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike give COVID-19 update
- CI Hero: Peoria Public Schools teacher celebrates ‘inchstones’ for her students with developmental delays
- Newsfeed Now: A look ahead at the President-elect’s economic advisers, and a nurse shares her personal fight with COVID-19 and cancer
- LIVE: US panel to decide who should get first COVID-19 vaccine shots
- Barr: No evidence of fraud that’d change election outcome