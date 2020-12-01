Peoria man air lifted after crash, facing DUI charges

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Peoria county overnight.

The wreck happened on I- 74 eastbound at milepost 77 just after 12:30 this morning.

According to Illinois state police, 55-year-old Steve Havy was driving when he somehow veered off the road, hit a guardrail, and the car flipped on its top.

Havy was airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries but is now facing charges including DUI and not having a valid driver’s license.

