PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 32-year-old Peoria man faces even more time behind bars after being found guilty Wednesday for sexually assaulting a person nearly three years ago.

Marquiese Talley, 32, was convicted after a two-day bench trial in the courtroom of Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa of aggravated criminal sexual assault and armed robbery. He faces up to 45 years on each count as Vespa, who acted as both judge and jury in this case, found Talley possessed a firearm.

That finding tacks on an additional 15 years to any sentence within the range of six to 30 years.

Talley, on July 9, 2020, sexually assaulted a Peoria woman as she left her apartment in the early morning hours. He ran up to the woman, who didn’t know Talley, held a gun to her head, and threatened to killer her if she did not comply with his demands.

He was later identified through DNA evidence that was collected in connection with a 2014 conviction where he was sentenced to six years behind bars for attempted armed robbery.

Prosecutor Larry Evans, during his closing statement, told Vespa that this case was “every woman’s nightmare” calling Talley a “dangerous sexual predator.”

The case is similar to one that occured just a few weeks earlier, in late June 2020 when Talley was charged and later convicted of identical charges. In that case, he was sentenced in March 2022 to 80 years in prison.

When Vespa imposes sentence on March 6 on the second case, it is possible that he could make the new sentence consecutive to the old one. In either case, Talley must serve at least 85% of his prison term.