EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Central College Board of Trustees has elected Ron Budzinski to fill a vacancy on the board through April 2025.

The vacancy was created when Bettsey Barhorst retired from the board.

Budzinski has taught architectural drafting for ICC and has, himself, taken classes in real estate and culinary arts. He has promoted educational opportunities at ICC to participants in the Jobs Partnership program, focusing on workforce programs like Highway Construction, Health Careers, and Solar, according to a news release from the college.

He has also served on boards for the Jobs Partnership Program, Peoria Art Guild, and the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria. Budzinski has served as Chairman of the Heart of Peoria Commission, as President of the Greater Peoria Area Habitat for Humanity, and as a grant writer and teacher for the Jobs Partnership Program, a program offered in Illinois State Prisons that prepares inmates to retain employment upon release.

“I have seen how ICC can provide educational growth to the unemployed and underemployed” that allows them to achieve family-sustaining wages,” he said.