PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A South Peoria man went to the Peoria County Courthouse to visit with their probation offender with about $4,000 in cocaine and methamphetamine in his pants.

That’s the word from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins who posted on his Facebook page about James W. Coats, 49, who was arrested Wednesday on three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was given a notice to appear later in court and then released.

He was also arrested on a 2021 warrant for not appearing in court on a traffic case.

According to Watkins, courthouse security officers were searching Coats – it wasn’t immediately clear what led to the search – when they found the drugs hidden in a second pair of sweatpants.

Officers found 30 grams of powder cocaine, 5 grams of crack cocaine and more than 50 pills of meth. All the drugs, the sheriff said, were packaged for sale.