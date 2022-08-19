Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.

As officers approached, Irby fled from the 600 block of S. Western Avenue and gave chase. Police set up a perimeter and later located Irby underneath a porch at an abandoned house in the 1900 block of W. Lincoln Avenue.

A loaded handgun was also found underneath the porch.

Irby was taken into custody and arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, no FOID card, obstructing police, and the two outstanding warrants.

He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.