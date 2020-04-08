Peoria man arrested for 2019 attempted homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a 2019 shooting in Peoria.

On July 26, 2019, the Peoria Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 blk of Haungs Ave. The victim in the shooting, an unidentified man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the hip, torso, and arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

PPD spokeswoman Amy Dotson said during the course of the investigation, detectives developed information leading to the identification of a suspect, Jatterius L. Yankaway.

On Tuesday, members of the Target Offender Unit, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, located and apprehended Yankaway in the 700 blk of W Loucks Ave. Dotson said Yankaway was taken into custody without incident, and a handgun was located on his person during the arrest.

Wednesday, Dotson said Yankaway was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Yankaway was transported to the Peoria County Jail where he is being held on an Illinois Department of Corrections no bond warrant.