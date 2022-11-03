PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has arrested a wanted suspect outside a business on Industrial Road Wednesday.

According to a press release, officers arrested 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

Officers located a vehicle associated with Eddy at approximately 3:30 p.m. After identifying Eddy, they approached and placed him in custody without incident.

Eddy has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.