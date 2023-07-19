PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested Tuesday evening after the Peoria Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Cathy Circle on report of a domestic dispute at approximately 6:41 p.m.

According to a press release from the police department, officers were made aware that the suspect at the location was armed with a handgun.

The suspect was identified as Robert L. Huff, 54, who exited the residence and was arrested without incident.

As officers searched the residence, they found a handgun and a loaded magazine.

Huff was arrested for aggravated domestic battery.