PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police arrested a man early Wednesday morning for an alleged attempted burglary.

A Peoria police news release states that around 1 a.m., police responded to the 3700 block of N. Sterling Road for an alarm activation.

Officers found an adult man fleeing on a bicycle. The man, 28-year-old Tyrice Johnson, was detained a short distance from the scene.

Johnson was arrested for alleged burglary, criminal damage to property, and obstructing police.

He has been transported to Peoria County Jail.