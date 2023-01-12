PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police arrested a man for multiple robberies Wednesday evening.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 24-year-old Desmond Turner was arrested on the corner of W. Seibold and S. Oregon. Officers were called to the area regarding trouble with a male.

When officers arrived, Turner was observed standing on the front steps of a residence and was recognized as a suspect in recent robberies. He was detained without incident.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and officers located several items that connected Turner to recent armed robberies. A handgun with an extended magazine was also found.

Turner was charged with four counts of Armed Robbery, four counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Attempted Armed Robbery. He has been transported to Peoria County Jail.

This incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.