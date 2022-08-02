PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have arrested Gerald E. Webster for burglary of a business early Monday morning.

At 5:20 a.m. Monday morning, Peoria police responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 3000 block of North University Ave. Upon arrival, officers saw Webster, 37, attempting to flee through the back door.

Webster was arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools, and criminal damage to property. He was then transported to Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Beck at (309) 494-8480, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.