PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man has turned himself in after Peoria police identified him as a suspect from a Nov. 25 homicide.

According to a Peoria police news release, 29-year-old Robert Hunter Jr. turned himself in at the Peoria Police Department on Dec. 2 before being interviewed by detectives.

Hunter was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and issued a notice to appear (NTA).

His connection to the homicide is unclear at this time.

On Nov. 25, officers had responded to two ShotSpotter alerts for four rounds fired near the 600 block of East Frye. Officers located a man inside a home who had been shot. The man, 50-year-old Deandre Blocker Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.