Peoria man arrested for Crusens stabbings

PEORIA, Ill. — An arrest has been made in connection to two people being stabbed at the Crusens on Farmington Road in West Peoria early Friday morning.

27-year-old Justin Wills of Peoria has been taken into custody, according to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell. He has been arrested on preliminary charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Reckless Conduct.

Sheriff Asbell says a deputy was flagged down at 12:37 a.m. Friday for a stabbing victim with a large laceration. Inside Crusens, a second victim was found with multiple stab wounds. Authorities say both victims were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims identified the suspect, who is a mutual friend.

There was also a report around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday of a loaded firearm on the dance floor. The Sheriff’s Office said the two incidents do not appear to be related.