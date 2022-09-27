PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on four counts of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and unlawful restraint for a car crash that occurred in August, resulting in the death of a woman.

Christopher Gene Clayton, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of both cocaine and methamphetamine when he was involved in a car crash on Aug. 16, which resulted in the death of a woman.

Clayton was driving a 2021 Hyundai in the 100 block of Chicago Street in Peoria when the accident occurred. The crash was deemed to be a proximate cause of the victim’s death, stated Clayton’s indictment papers.

Clayton is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a Peoria police officer after being told to stop. The flight of detainment allegedly caused bodily harm to the victim. It is unclear if he fled arrest before or after the crash.

The fourth charge against Clayton is that of unlawful restraint of the victim who ultimately died.

Bond for Clayton is set at $500,000.