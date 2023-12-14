PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun and drug charges on Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers with Peoria SWAT and the Peoria Police Special Investigation Division executed a search warrant on a home near Kettelle and Warren Streets at about 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they detained 31-year-old Vincent J. Hardin without incident.

During a search of the home, officers allegedly located a loaded handgun, which was reported to be stolen, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, cannabis, drug equipment, drug packaging and a large amount of money.

Hardin was arrested for:

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon,

Armed violence,

Possession of a stolen firearm

Two counts of possession of methamphetamine,

Two counts of delivery of methamphetamine,

Possession of cannabis,

And delivery of cannabis.

Hardin also has two active warrants. He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.