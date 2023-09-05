PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police arrested a man for fleeing and on outstanding warrants on Friday.

A Peoria police news release said officers witnessed a car which reportedly fled from a previous incident that was moving on Jefferson Street.

A unit with the Illinois State Police Air Operations tracked the vehicle until it stopped in the 100 block of Merriman Court.

When officers approached, the driver fled onto Hurlburt Street. Officers followed the car as it merged on Interstate 74.

The driver then struck a parked car near the 3000 block of West Scenic Drive. The driver was then taken into custody.

Landis West, 35, was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, an active warrant and multiple traffic offenses.