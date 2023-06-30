PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of people fighting near the 3200 block of North Street led to one man being arrested early Friday morning.

A Peoria police press release confirms officers were sent to the area around 12:15 a.m. The group had fled by the time officers arrived.

A car that fled the area was later located at a business near the 200 block of North Western.

A man in the car, 19-year Levon Pruitt fled the area on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

A loaded handgun was found along the path Pruitt attempted to flee. He has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, and obstructing police. Pruitt has been transported to Peoria County Jail.