PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A traffic stop led to a Peoria man being arrested after he refused to exit the vehicle for a search.

A Peoria police press release confirms that the Special Investigations Division pulled over a vehicle with three people near Main and Ellis on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

Officers had probable cause to search the vehicle, but one man refused to exit the vehicle.

19-year-old Dyrell Smith had to be removed by officers. After being taken out of the car, Smith was found to be sitting on a handgun.

He was transported to Peoria County Jail and has been arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a handgun under 21, and resisting police.