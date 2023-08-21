PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was arrested for gun charges early Saturday evening.

A Peoria police news release confirms officers were dispatched near Maryland and Frye for reports of a man with a gun.

Officers identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jonathon Hudson outside a home in the 1000 block of E. Frye. A backpack owned by Hudson was found to contain two loaded firearms.

Hudson has been arrested for two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID and was transported to Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding violent crime is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.