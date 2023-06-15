PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A short foot chase led to a man being arrested for possessing a weapon as a felon.

According to a Peoria police press release, the Special Investigation Division (SID) spotted a wanted man near the 700 block of N. Hightower.

40-year-old Laharold Washington fled after being approached by police.

A loaded handgun was found near where Washington was taken into custody.

Washington was interviewed after his arrest and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, phone harassment, a firearm without a valid FOID card, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of cannabis.