PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges after a traffic stop near Madison Avenue and Cornhill Street Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, 41-year-old Ronnie Winfield Jr. was arrested for possession of a firearm with no FOID, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with no serial number, also known as a ghost gun.

Officers conducted the traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. When Winfield exited his vehicle, officers allegedly observed a handgun in the vehicle and located illegal drugs on his person.

Winfield has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.