PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A parking lot security check led to a man getting arrested on Sunday in Peoria.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers checking a parking lot near the 400 block of SW Jefferson observed a semi-automatic handgun inside a parked vehicle two adult males just walked away from.

One of the males was observed walking back to the vehicle and opening it with a key fob. Police approached him and identified him as 33-year-old Terrance Burnside.

Burnside was detained while the handgun was seized. He has been arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID card and transported to Peoria County Jail.