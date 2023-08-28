PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested after fleeing the police and having a firearm early Sunday morning.

A Peoria police news release said officers were sent to the 400 block of Southwest Jefferson Avenue on a report of a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a large gathering of people before watching 20-year-old Lexani Garcia flee the scene, police said.

Garcia resisted arrest before being detained, according to police. A handgun was found on Garcia during the arrest, according to Peoria police.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm under 21, resisting police, and no FOID.

Garcia was taken to Peoria County Jail and was released Monday on a notice to appear later in court, according to online jail records.