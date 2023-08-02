PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested early Wednesday morning for stabbing two people.

A Peoria police news release confirms that police convened near the 3400 block of Starr Court a little after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A man and woman were found with stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a suspect, 55-year-old Efral Keys Jr., near the 1700 block of Kneer Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.

Keys has been arrested for two counts of aggravated battery and transported to Peoria County Jail.